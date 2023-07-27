The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is awarding the state of Oregon and nonprofits across the state nearly $20 million.
The funding is designed to build and sustain capabilities to prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other disasters.
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the federal funding July 27.
“Ensuring Oregonians and communities across the state are safe and prepared for any threats they face is critical,” Merkley said. “The best response is being prepared, and this funding will help ensure Oregonians in all corners of the state are safe and prepared when disaster strikes.”
“Oregonians must have every assurance that security is a top priority when they enter schools, places of worship, hospitals, museums and other community gathering spaces,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified these institutions in our state have earned these federal investments helping to protect them from terrorist threats and natural disasters.”
The awards to Oregon are part of $2 billion awarded nationally from DHS across six grant programs to help prepare our nation against threats and natural disasters. The awards coming to Oregon incliude:
$4,847,500 from the State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) to address identified planning, organization, equipment, training, and exercise needs to prevent, protect against, prepare for, and respond to acts of terrorism.
$3,800,000 to the Portland area from the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) to assist in building an enhanced and sustainable capacity to prevent, protect against, prepare for, and respond to acts of terrorism.
$5,343,682 under the Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Program to assist state, local, tribal, and territorial emergency management agencies in obtaining the resources required to support the National Preparedness Goal’s associated mission areas and core capabilities to build a culture of preparedness.
$2,137,693 under the Transit Security Grant Program (TSGP) to the Lane Transit District for enhancement of security measures at critical transit infrastructure including bus, ferry, and rail systems.
$1,202,632 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program – Urban Area (NSGP-UA) to nonprofits in the Portland area to support the security of local nonprofits and help integrate preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack with broader state and local preparedness efforts.
Individual recipients under the grant program include:
- $150,000 for Chabad of NE Portland
- $150,000 for Congregation Ahavath Achim
- $150,000 for Congregation Beth Israel
- $150,000 for Congregation Kesser Israel
- $150,000 for Congregation Neveh Shalom
- $150,000 for Congregation Shir Tikvah
- $150,000 for Portland Jewish Academy
- $92,500 for Havurah Shalom
$2,404,231 under the Nonprofit Security Grant Program – State (NSGP-S) to nonprofits outside the Portland area to support the security of local nonprofits and help integrate preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack with broader state and local preparedness efforts.
Individual recipients under this grant program include:
- $150,000 for B'nai B'rith Men’s Camp Association
- $150,000 for the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum and The Captain Michael King Smith Educational Institute
- $150,000 for the Jewish Community Havurah of Southern Oregon
- $150,000 for Providence Newberg Medical Center
- $150,000 for Providence Seaside Hospital
- $150,000 for St. Mary's Academy - The Dalles
- $150,000 for Temple Beth Israel of Eugene
- $150,000 for Temple Beth Israel of Eugene
- $149,625 for Linfield University
- $148,500 the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry
- $147, 020 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend
- $129,148 for the Jewish Community of Central Oregon
- $96,000 for the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry - Coastal Discovery Center at Camp Gray
- $87,474 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend
- $74,935 for Santiam Hospital & Clinics
- $72,473 for Santiam Medical Clinic
- $72,473 for Sublimity Medical Clinic
- $65,000 for Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
- $41,372 for the Salem Jewish Congregation
