Karen Rockwell has been selected as the new Housing Authority of Lincoln County (HALC) executive director.
“I am honored to have been selected for this position,” Rockwell said. “I am excited to combine my experience with the opportunities in Lincoln County to address the housing shortfalls and affordability challenges.”
Rockwell is originally from the Midwest, where she began her concentration on nonprofit management early on. Her undergraduate focus was in public relations/communications, and she received a Master of Nonprofit Management from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Before relocating to Oregon, Rockwell ran a prominent regional Home Builders Association, representing local builders and allied members with regulatory/code compliance issues and construction best practices.
Rockwell has been recognized for her work as a collaborator, and the organization received a chamber of commerce award for its private-public-nonprofit partnerships. In 2013 she joined Benton Habitat for Humanity in Corvallis as its executive director. She also served on the Habitat for Humanity Oregon Executive Board, was a commissioner on the Linn Benton Housing Authority, and was vice chair of the Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board.
Rockwell is replacing longtime HALC leader Kathy Kowtko, who is transitioning into retirement. Kowtko joined the Housing Authority in 1983, and was hired as the executive director in 2018.
"Thanks to Kathy's efforts as executive director, HALC is well positioned to continue to move forward on addressing affordable housing needs in the county," HALC Chair James Bassingthwaite said. "Her experience and knowledge from her many years with HALC has been a tremendous asset that will be missed."
The HALC is a public, not-for-profit community organization founded in 1944 providing affordable housing assistance and training to the area.
HALC currently manages 242 housing units and housing vouchers for an additional 570 units. HALC is working to facilitate development of additional units in Lincoln County.
The operations of HALC are overseen by a board appointed by the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. The current HALC Board includes, Chair Bassingthwaite, Vice Chair Niesa Chastain, and board members Larry Henson, Shannon Montgomery and Mitch Parsons.
