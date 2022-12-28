Semi-truck crashes on the Yaquina Bay Bridge

On December 27, 2022, at approximately 6:56AM, Newport Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on the Yaquina Bay Bridge involving a semi-truck that had blown onto its side.
Officers arrived and found a 2012 Kennewick semi-truck and trailer on its side, blocking the northbound lane.
Officers also observed a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado pickup and 2016 Chevrolet Cruz were blocked in by the overturned truck and trailer and pinned between the semi-trailer and bridge curb.
The investigation revealed that the semi-truck, operated by Michael Frutiger, Portland, OR, was traveling south across the bridge.
Severe crosswinds caused the truck and trailer to lift and turn onto its driver’s side into the northbound lane of traffic as the Colorado pickup, operated by Jakob Cook, South Beach, OR, and Chevrolet Cruz, operated by Bambi Vandyke, Waldport, OR, approached, traveling north.
Cargo and debris from the semi-trailer struck the Colorado pickup, and the Chevrolet Cruz rear-ended the Colorado Pickup. Debris from the semi-trailer also struck the Chevrolet Cruz.
Jakob Cook, Bambi Vandyke, and a female passenger in Vandyke’s vehicle were transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital for injuries related to the crash. At the time of report, the extent of injuries sustained in the crash is unknown.
No citations were issued. Traffic on the Yaquina Bay Bridge was restricted to one lane for about 5 ½ hours.
