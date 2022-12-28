Semi-truck crashes on the Yaquina Bay Bridge

On December 27, 2022, at approximately 6:56AM, Newport Officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on the Yaquina Bay Bridge involving a semi-truck that had blown onto its side.

Officers arrived and found a 2012 Kennewick semi-truck and trailer on its side, blocking the northbound lane. 

