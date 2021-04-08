Today, the Oregon Senate passed a budget reconciliation bill that includes $725,000 for Lincoln County’s ongoing wildfire recovery efforts.
Senator Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City), a member of the Ways & Means Committee, released the following statement:
“Last summer's fires were devastating to our community. This money will provide critical resources in our recovery efforts and to rebuild septic systems and wells that were damaged. I will continue to work to find ways to help our communities recover and bounce back.”
Senate Bill 5042, known as the budget re-balance, passed out of the Senate on a 23-5 vote. The bill now heads to the Governor to be signed into law.
