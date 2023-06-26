Session Ends

House representatives, staff and family applaud and take selfies after adjourning for the year.

 Julia Shumway / Oregon Capital Chronicle

With a few last surprise bill deaths, an ad hoc scooter race and many, many speeches, the Oregon Legislature ended the 2023 legislative session with a few hours to spare late Sunday afternoon.

The 160-day session was marked by an historic six-week Senate Republican walkout that blocked progress on hundreds of bills with the constant banging, droning and whirring of construction equipment as lawmakers worked around a $375 million renovation of the 1938 Capitol. That construction kept the main doors to the Senate and the House closed, but they opened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday so senators, representatives, staff and family could wave and take photos.

