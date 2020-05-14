On October 25, 2018, at about 10:27 p.m., during a routine adult in custody welfare check in the E-pod housing unit of the Lincoln County Jail, Corrections Deputies discovered Joshua Parker Gilleo, of Depoe Bay, was unconscious and hanging from a bedsheet that he attached to a light fixture in his single occupant cell.
Corrections Deputies immediately began Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), administered an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and called medics, but were unable to revive him. Gilleo was pronounced deceased by arriving paramedics at 10:54.
The Newport Police Department along with the District Attorney’s Office completed a death investigation and determined that Gilleo committed suicide. An internal After Action Review was completed and determined that deputies responded within policy, procedures and best practices.
Gilleo’s estate filed a tort claim against the County as a result of the suicide death while he was in the County’s custody. Lincoln County’s insurance carrier (City County Insurance Services-CIS) has agreed to pay $850,000 (pending court approval for settlement) to the family of Gilleo and their attorney, related to the October 2018 suicide death.
Gilleo was lodged at the jail on criminal charges. He was arrested on October 22, 2018 for Violation of Restraining Order (three counts), Unlawful Use of Weapon, Endangering a Person Protected by a Family Prevention Act, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Domestic Menacing and his previous release agreement was revoked.
Between October 16, 2018 and Gilleo’s arrest on October 22, 2018, he was arrested four times on related domestic violence charges. He was released on Security Release (bail) for the two previous arrests a short time after he was taken into custody, but bail was not posted for him as a result of the October 22, 2018 arrest and he remained in custody.
As part of the intake process for all individuals booked into the Lincoln County Jail, a series of demographic, medical and mental health/wellness questions are asked. The information is forwarded to the Jail’s Mental Health Counselors who review and follow-up with the individual as needed.
"This was a very tragic and unfortunate event for the family as well as the Corrections Deputies and Corrections Medical Staff involved and will have a lasting impact on everyone," Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Officials said. "Even when policies and procedures are followed, knowing that someone made the personal decision to end their life can be mentally and physically challenging to those tasked with ensuring the safety and security of our facility and adults in custody. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Gilleo."
Although the Sheriff’s office maintains the staff’s actions involving Gilleo while he was at the jail were appropriate and met the applicable standards of care, because of the costs and uncertainty of litigation, and on the advice of the County’s insurance carrier, the decision was made to resolve the matter if it could be done for an agreeable amount of money.
This settlement allows the family and Sheriff’s office personnel to avoid the emotional and time-consuming process of litigation. In settling the case the County admits no wrongdoing.
