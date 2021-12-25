Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers was recognized as the Sheriff of the Year during the annual Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) Winter Conference held in Bend last week. The OSSA award was presented to Landers by current OSSA president, Sheriff Tim Svenson of Yamhill County.
The recipient of this award is selected by the OSSA Awards Committee, based upon his/her participation and contributions toward OSSA objectives and efforts in the current year. The award signifies exemplary service. This award is not issued every year if the nominating committee does not believe it is clearly justified.
Landers was selected for “working diligently to elevate the experience for attendees at OSSA special events, including this award ceremony. He represents OSSA through six different committees (two of which he chairs) and is a liaison sheriff to two OSSA subgroups. He has spent untold hours in the 2021 legislative session providing advice on legislative matters as well as testifying on behalf of OSSA in the legislature on sensitive matters. Sheriff Landers makes it a point to attend all OSSA Executive and Board Committee meetings. As an Executive Committee member, this Sheriff provides great vision for the Executive Committee and is always thoughtful in the approach to any issues at hand. He is the first to help and say yes whenever OSSA has a need.”
Landers currently serves on the Improving Access to Community Based Treatment, Supports, and Services (IMPACTS) Grant Committee; Legislative Committee; Chief Justice Advisory Committee (Pretrial Subcommittee); State Interoperable Executive Committee; Oregon Task Force on School Safety (Vice Chair); and chairs the OSSA Budget Committee.
“It is an honor to serve Lincoln County residents as their Sheriff and I am truly humbled to receive this recognition from my peers through OSSA,” said Landers. “Having the opportunity to actively participate on behalf of our citizens through the OSSA greatly benefits our local community through partnerships, funding opportunities and having a voice at the state level from a policy and rule-making perspective.”
In addition to receiving the Sheriff of the Year recognition, Landers also received the OSSA President’s Special Recognition Award. Landers has been nominated to the vice president seat of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association for the coming year.
