During the month of November, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office members participated in the No Shave November campaign. The No Shave November campaign is a month-long journey where participants forgo shaving and grooming to raise cancer awareness to educate about cancer prevention, save lives and aid those fighting the battle. For the sheriff’s office, this is a big deal because their policy does not allow beards for deputies in uniform.
The sheriff’s office chose to partner with and donate to our local Pacific Communities Health District Foundation in support of “CAN Cancer” or “Cancer Care.”
“We wanted to keep donations local,” said Sheriff Landers.
Sheriff Landers said, “This is an exciting opportunity for our team members to engage in wearing a beard and donating to an excellent cause. This year we upped the challenge to our members and anyone who donated at least $50 could keep their beard through December until the end of the year.”
Based on the quick success this achieved early in the month, Sheriff Landers offered another challenge to encourage more donations between patrol deputies and corrections deputies. Whichever team donates the most by the end of November will be allowed to keep their beard for an additional month.
Sheriff Landers did not want to leave anyone out of the activities so female deputies could color their hair in violation of policy. The same rules applied to females as males for how many months they could keep color in their hair.
At the end of the month, the sheriff’s office raised $13,475 toward the cause.
Sheriff Landers stated, “I could not have imagined the teams donating over $13,000. It is a true testament to the character, generosity, and gratitude of our sheriff’s office team. They are an amazing group of men and women, and this illustrates how much they support our local community and the efforts toward cancer education and treatment.”
In the end, the patrol team won the competition with donations totaling $8,125, but everyone was a winner. Due to the huge success, Sheriff Landers extended the number of months so corrections deputies can wear their beards and color their hair until the end of January while patrol can go to the end of February.
Do not be alarmed if you see some very hairy deputies out there in the next couple of months and remember it was for a great cause.
Sheriff Landers would like to thank the Samaritan Communities Health District Foundation and Dr. Leslie Ogden for their partnership and continued support to our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.