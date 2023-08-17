Drivers and passengers alike know the importance of wearing their seatbelt when riding in a vehicle. Next time you take your pet with you, make sure they are just as safe.
Dangers
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on thenewsguard.com.
The News Guard E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The News Guard delivered to your mailbox each week.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Lincoln County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The News Guard to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-541-994-2178 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Drivers and passengers alike know the importance of wearing their seatbelt when riding in a vehicle. Next time you take your pet with you, make sure they are just as safe.
Dangers
Many dog owners let their dog run loose in an open truck bed, not thinking about the dangers. No matter how well-trained or coordinated your dog is, they can still fall or jump out of the back of a truck.
Oregon law requires a dog to be protected by a carrier or other restraint if transported on "the external part of a vehicle" on a highway. A carrier or cage is most ideal, but if you use a leash or lead, make sure it is of a length that doesn’t allow the dog to go over the side. A two-point restraint works best to ensure the animal can’t jump or be thrown in the event of a sudden stop or collision.
Inside vehicles
If your pet travels inside the vehicle with you, remember that driving with any animal on your lap presents a distraction and puts the pet, driver, passengers, and other motorists at significant risk for a collision; a collision that would otherwise be preventable.
There are numerous pet-specific vehicle restraints that work with your existing seatbelts and can be purchased either online or in pet stores. Remember to keep your pet’s collar with ID tags on during the trip and keep their license updated. An updated license (required for dogs, recommended for cats) and current contact information can help reunite you sooner if there is a collision or your pet gets separated from you another way.
Emergency supplies
In addition to ensuring your pets are properly secured for the journey, remember to pack emergency supplies. Packing essentials such as extra food and water can make a big difference if you are stuck in traffic or inclement weather.
Our pets love to be on the go with us. Show them how much you care by always considering their safety when you take them on the road.
For more information and tips visit www.lincolncountysheriff.net
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.