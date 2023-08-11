Take advantage of the summer weather and host a neighborhood BBQ, drop off some summer produce, or find another excuse to connect with your neighbors.
Getting to know your neighbors is a great way to foster a sense of community and offers many benefits. One of the most significant advantages of knowing your neighbors is that it helps keep the neighborhood safer.
When you have a connection with your neighbors, you become an additional set of eyes and ears in the community. By looking out for one another, you can collectively identify and report suspicious activities, making your neighborhood a less attractive target for criminal activity.
When something isn't right
Being familiar with your neighbors enables you to check on each other regularly and recognize when something isn't right. If you notice unusual behavior or potential signs of distress, you can reach out to offer help or alert appropriate authorities. Your early detection of something being off, such as noticing a garage door is unattended and open after dark or noticing a neighbor hasn’t gotten their mail in several days can make all of the difference.
In either of these cases, you may be preventing damage to, or theft of, property or you may be able to get help for a neighbor that has fallen or has had another accident that requires attention. When you notice something isn’t right, take a moment to check in with your neighbor (call, text, or knock on their door).
When there is an emergency
Another benefit of knowing your neighbors is the ability to understand each other's needs and resources during emergencies. In times of crisis, such as natural disasters or power outages, having a support system close by can be invaluable. By building relationships with your neighbors, you can collaborate and help each other in times of need, whether it's by sharing supplies, providing shelter, or simply offering moral support.
In addition to increasing safety and security, knowing your neighbors can also provide a sense of belonging. Take time to get to know your neighbors to help build a healthy community.
