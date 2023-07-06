Non-motorized boating has grown in popularity with the convenience and access to kayaks and standup paddle boards.
Many Oregonians and visitors take advantage of the rivers and lakes across our beautiful state to cool off and enjoy the summer weather. In addition to safety considerations, there are also requirements in place designed to protect yourself and loved ones while spending time on the water.
All boats navigating Oregon waterways are required to have a minimum of 1 life jacket and sound producing device, such as a whistle, per person. The life jacket must properly fit the individual it is intended for.
By Oregon law, stand up paddle boards (SUPs), as well as Kayaks qualify as boats. This means users are required to wear or carry life jackets when “beyond the limits of a swimming, surfing or bathing area”. Users that are 12 years or younger are required to wear their lifejacket and all users must also carry a sound signaling device (such as a whistle).
Waterway Access Permits are required for boats 10 feet and longer (formerly the Aquatic Invasive Species Permit). Boat measurement is based on the maximum length of the boat when measured along its longest axis.
Required permits can be purchased through ODFW's electronic Licensing system and one and two-year permits through the Oregon State Marine Board. Failure to show the permit is a Class D violation and carries a fine of $115 fine.
- Always check and plan for current weather conditions.
- Be aware of the length of the float if you are navigating from one location to another.
- Know the area you’re boating in. Be aware of regular and unexpected hazards and how to safely navigate them.
- Advise a friend or family member of your trip and the time you intend to return.
- Pack a first aid kit, headlamp, and additional clothes.
