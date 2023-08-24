Sheriff's Tip of the Week
Courtesy

As you gear up for that final summer road trip or just make your way home from work, you may run into roadwork and traffic delays.

That may mean reduced speed limits and traffic delays in work zones. Did you know four out of five work zone crash victims are not the workers? It is actually the drivers and their passengers traveling through the work zone areas. Inattention and speed are the most common causes of work zone crashes.

