Many families find themselves getting ready for back to school. With many public and private schools throughout Lincoln County, motorists need to get back in the habit of slowing down near neighborhoods and schools.
How do I know when the school zone speed limit is active?
A school speed zone is in effect each morning and afternoon when school is in session, when children are walking to and from school, and when there’s a chance they may be present. The speed limit is 20 mph in a posted school zone between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on schooldays. If the school zone is equipped with a flashing yellow light(s), the speed limit is in effect when flashing.
These speed limits help keep children safe. Many of our schools include students in kindergarten through twelfth grade. With varying ages, heights, and abilities, a parked car can obscure students’ view of traffic and your view of them. Students may be distracted while stepping onto the roadway or forget to look before crossing the street. Driving at 20 mph will give you more time to react and avoid a collision. The attached chart reveals the distance required to stop at specific speeds.
Traffic crashes are one of the deadliest hazards our children face. Let’s do our part when we pass schools by slowing down, watching, and expecting the unexpected. Everyone needs to do their part to ensure the safety of our children.
