It's the Law
Courtesy from LCSO

Lincoln County requires that all dogs hold a valid license pursuant to ORS 609.100. Cat licenses are optional but encouraged as they can help reunite you with your cat if they are lost.

Although required by law, licensing your dog can also save their life and speed up the process of returning them to you. Our goal is to be able to reunite all lost pets with their families. You can help us reach that goal with increased dog licensing.

