Lincoln County requires that all dogs hold a valid license pursuant to ORS 609.100. Cat licenses are optional but encouraged as they can help reunite you with your cat if they are lost.
Although required by law, licensing your dog can also save their life and speed up the process of returning them to you. Our goal is to be able to reunite all lost pets with their families. You can help us reach that goal with increased dog licensing.
When Good Samaritans find stray dogs that are licensed, they can call the Lincoln County Animal Shelter or connect to DocuPet, our 24/7 licensing and HomeSafe partner, to find your information. With a current license, your pet may not have to come to the shelter to be reunited with you.
While happy reunions are a motivating factor, failure to obtain a dog license can result in a $265 fine. All dogs in the county are required to be licensed within thirty days of residence. This is a requirement regardless of where you live in Lincoln County and whether your dog leaves your property or not. While cat licenses are not required, they help the animal shelter reunite families with their feline friends.
You may easily purchase or renew a license by mail, over the phone, at the Animal Shelter, or online. Applications and additional information are available online at: LincolnCountyAnimalShelter.org.
Why licensing is important:
• License tags allow us to contact you as soon as possible. This provides peace of mind, leaves space at the shelter for other animals in need and saves tax-payer money.
• License fees support shelter programs and operations which provide over 1,000 animals with food, veterinary care, shelter, training, behavior enrichment, and adoption services each year.
• License fees support field services and investigations which address loose pets, aggressive dogs, and bite reports.
• License fees allow Animal Services to investigate, seize, and care for animals who are victims of cruelty and neglect.
• License fees support our pet retention programs which help people keep their pets. This includes the distribution of over 1,000 pounds of pet food from our food bank and through Meals on Wheels each month.
• Last year, our redemption rate was over 90% for dogs, well above the national average, but only 4% for cats.
• If your animal is found injured and wearing its license, it is much easier for us to obtain emergency medical attention for them and to contact you with the details.
• Identification is critically important for your pet in the event of a disaster.
• If your dog is impounded, current on their license, and spayed or neutered, the first $30 impound fee is waived.
• License fees are an important way the community supports our policy of not euthanizing for time or space. These fees also support finding new homes for as many animals as possible.
Please keep your pets safe with a license, ID tag, and microchip. Remember to search for your lost pet at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter at 510 NE Harney St. in Newport and by calling 541-265-0720. You can help reunite lost pets by following the Animal Shelter’s Facebook page at LincolnCountyLostandFoundPets.
