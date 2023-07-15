Pet Safety
Courtesy from LCSO

While many of us welcome the warmer weather, we must remember that some of our loved ones may find themselves in an uncomfortable predicament. It could even result in their death.

Pets regularly accompany many people on trips and errands, which often leaves them alone in a vehicle. Pets should not be left unattended in a parked car. On warm days, and even cloudy days, the temperature in a car can rise to dangerous levels in minutes, even with the windows left open.

