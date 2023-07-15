While many of us welcome the warmer weather, we must remember that some of our loved ones may find themselves in an uncomfortable predicament. It could even result in their death.
Pets regularly accompany many people on trips and errands, which often leaves them alone in a vehicle. Pets should not be left unattended in a parked car. On warm days, and even cloudy days, the temperature in a car can rise to dangerous levels in minutes, even with the windows left open.
A brief stop at a store or another quick errand could quickly turn into 15 minutes or more before we know it. Leaving pets in a car for this time could be a mistake that takes their life. Leaving the windows cracked won't cool the car enough to protect your beloved pet, even if they have water available.
Oregon was the 11th state to pass a Good Samaritan Law, which allows anyone – not just law enforcement – to enter a vehicle (by force or otherwise) to remove an unattended domestic animal without fear of civil or criminal liability. If you come upon a scenario where you believe an animal could perish, please contact our dispatch center at 541-265-0777 before deciding to enter the vehicle. Be ready to convey your location, the vehicle description, and a description of you. Our Animal Service Deputies will make every effort to respond quickly.
If you determine that more immediate life-saving action is necessary, please ensure you do all of the following:
- Have a reasonable belief that the animal is in imminent danger.
- Notify law enforcement or emergency services either before or soon after entering the vehicle.
- Use only the minimum force necessary to enter the vehicle.
- Stay with the animal until law enforcement, emergency services, or the owner or operator of the vehicle arrives.
