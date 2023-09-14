Those who enjoy traveling the back roads of our private timber lands have found locked gates or restricted access.
This leaves some people to believe private timber companies deny access to their lands simply because they don’t want private citizens on their property. This is not the case.
With the exception of active commercial use such as logging or harvest of other forest products, the closures are in reaction to the ever-increasing incidents of offensive littering, abandonment of vehicles, theft of forest products, and acts of criminal mischief. Some common acts of criminal mischief include destruction of property caused by 4X4s and ATVs riding in unapproved areas, destruction of road access gates, and more.
Damage and theft detract from the natural beauty of our forests and incurs costs for cleaning, repairing, and removal of vehicles and garbage. These costs are passed onto private timber companies as well as taxpayers in the county.
What can each of us do to stop the defacing of our forests and waterways? During your visit and when you leave forest lands and waterways:
• Read signs posted at entry points into private & public lands – signs include important information including log truck activity.
• Report criminal acts to law enforcement.
• Report located dump sites or abandoned vehicles.
• Stay informed of possible land use restrictions. This information is usually posted at each access.
• When in doubt about access, contact the landowner or your Lincoln County Sheriff’s office Forest Patrol at (541)265-4277.
• Do not discard glass, cans, rubbish, trash, garbage, debris or litter other than in receptacles provided for these items.
• Report anyone observed hauling trash or debris into our forests.
• Consider bringing a trash bag or two to pick up trash you observe.
• Do not discard any glass, cans, rubbish, trash, garbage, debris or litter in any waters of the state.
• Do not drain, cause, or permit to be drained, sewage or the drainage from a cesspool, septic tank, recreational or camping vehicle waste holding tank or other contaminated source, upon the land of another without permission of the owner, or upon any public way.
• When target shooting, be sure to pick up brass, targets, and anything else used during your visit.
• Do not permit any rubbish, trash, garbage, debris or other refuse to be thrown from a vehicle you are operating.
Our forestlands, public and private, should be treasured and protected by everyone. Through our efforts, we can strive to regain the trust of the private timber owners. The challenge for each of us is to take pride in where we live and work and clean up our county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.