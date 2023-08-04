Sheriff's Tip of the Week
Before ever touching a firearm, you need to understand the Four Cardinal Rules of Safe Handling of a firearm. By following these rules, you can help keep yourself and those around you safe.

Owning a firearm is a great responsibility; but a firearm is a tool and can be dangerous without proper training. An official training course from an accredited and/or experienced instructor is a great option for firearm owners, but all training starts with an interest to gain knowledge of the basics which include knowing how to load and unload, safely store, and properly care for your firearm. Be sure to read your owner’s manual completely before using your firearm.

