Now that school is back in session, drivers are being reminded of their responsibility to stop for school buses displaying red flashing lights.

School Bus Safety

Oregon law requires motorists to stop whenever the red lights on a school bus are flashing, regardless of the direction they are traveling. The law applies to any roadway with two or more lanes of traffic, including multi-lane highways such as Highway 101.

Because buses are large vehicles, the level of difficulty to see around them increases. The outcome of illegally passing a stopped school bus is potentially devastating for children and drivers.

