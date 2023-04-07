Cycling has become more popular as a recreational activity and as alternative transportation.
As the weather continues to get nicer and more cycling events come into season, expect to see more bicycles on the road and in shared community spaces. Both cyclists and motorists have responsibility to follow traffic laws and to take additional precautions to keep everyone safe.
Bicycles on streets and highways are considered, by law, a vehicle. Therefore, they are required to obey the rules of the road. This means they must follow the laws that apply to all vehicles and laws specific to cyclists.
Weather, experience, and traffic can impact the safety of sharing the road. Using additional caution and patience can help keep our roads safer for everyone involved.
Motorists should remember these tips:
- When a cyclist has stopped and remains on their bicycle at an intersection or a traffic signal, they are to be treated as a vehicle waiting for their turn to proceed.
- Be alert for small children on oversized bicycles. This may increase the likelihood for loss of control.
- When passing a cyclist, go around them like you would for another vehicle and leave plenty of room.
- When you are preparing to make a right turn, watch for cyclists who may pull up alongside you. Remember to look over your shoulder to check your blind spots.
- When pulling away from the curb, merging, or preparing to turn, check for cyclists who may be trying to pass.
- When parked at the curb, check for cyclists before opening the vehicle door. It’s the driver's responsibility not to open the vehicle door into traffic.
- Do not follow too closely behind cyclists.
- Cyclists are entitled to make left turns in the same manner as other vehicles.
- Be aware of roadway conditions that may affect a cyclist.
- Weather such as fog or rain impact motorists and cyclists alike. Use additional caution in hazardous areas and during times of low visibility.
- Do not sound your horn unnecessarily. If you must use your horn, tap it quickly and lightly while you are still some distance away from the cyclist.
Cyclists should remember these tips while using streets and highways:
- Riding against the flow of traffic is illegal and increases your risk of injury and death.
- Cyclists are required to ride in bike lanes or paths when it is adjacent to the roadway with exceptions for right and left turns and to avoid hazards.
- In areas without bike lanes, cyclists are required to ride as close as practicable to the curb, however they may need to adjust to avoid grates, potholes, debris, gravel, sand, wet or slippery surfaces, rutted or grooved pavement and other hazards.
- Keep your hands on the handlebars except when making a hand signal.
- Keep your feet on the pedals.
- Do not carry more people on the bicycle than it was designed for.
- Do not hold onto, attach yourself or the bicycle to any other moving vehicle.
- Only ride side by side on the road with another cyclist when it does not impede other traffic.
- If there is not enough room to pass safely, ride single file.
- Ensure the bicycle is equipped with at least one white light to the front and a red light and or red reflector mounted on the rear of the bicycle.
- Wear reflective clothing or gear.
- Wear appropriate protective gear.
- Ensure the bicycle has effective brakes.
- Share your cycling plans with loved ones, include where you are going and when you are expected to return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.