Sheriff's Tip of the Week
Coutesy from LCSO

Spring is in full swing and brings more rain, flowers, and outdoor activities. Many find themselves “spring cleaning” and spending more time outside in between rain showers and spring storms.

This is a great time to review a safety checklist for your home.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite thing about Spring?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.