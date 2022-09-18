The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office receives animal complaints on a regular basis.
The incidents range from barking dogs to roosters crowing to much more severe issues such as dog bites and attacks. Here are tips for both pet owners and neighbors to help with these types of incidents:
Be a Responsible Pet Owner
Keep your dogs and cats vaccinated. Spay and Neuter your pets to prevent against unwanted or unplanned pregnancies.
Not only is it required by law, it’s the right thing to do. Proceeds from pet license help funds our local Animal Shelter. It also ensures that we can reunite lost pets with their owners.
Don’t Let Your Dogs Stray
Keep them safely and securely contained at home or on a leash. Trespassing dogs can lead to neighbor/animal attacks, strewn garbage, and frightened children.
If you have a “problem pooch” in your neighborhood, try to find out whom it belongs to. Talk to the pet owner and communicate your concern and try mediation. If that doesn’t work, call Animal Services through dispatch at 541-265-0777.
Stray Dogs in the Neighborhood
If they’re on your property and they don’t belong there, they’re trespassing. If the dog is approachable and appears friendly, catch it and bring it to the Animal Shelter. Do not put yourself in danger of being bitten in the process of trying to corral the canine.
The Lincoln Community Dispute Resolution service offers mediation for these incidents and much more! They are located at 404 NE 2nd St. Newport, OR 97365. The phone number is 541-574-9846.
