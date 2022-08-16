Multiple area fire agencies have wrapped up the first large scale fire drill on a ship at Newport Bay.
The drill, conducted Saturday, Aug. 13, was the first since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) moved its Marine Operations Center Pacific to Newport in 2011.
The multiple agencies conducted the large-scale shipboard fire fighting drill on a decommissioned vessel.
Fires aboard a large ship require a large number of personnel and resources and can take days to fully extinguish, according to a release from Newport Fire.
Power was secured to the vessel and multiple smoke machines were used to create limited visibility conditions. Firefighters were able to practice operating in a new environment and operating in conditions where their radios would not always work.
Personnel from NOAA helped to plan the drill and worked in Incident Command. United States Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay participated in a joint Incident Command and provided a boat and crew for an exclusion zone and performed a water rescue. Pacific West Ambulance provided medical command and a stand by ambulance.
Toledo Fire Department, Seal Rock Fire Department and Newport Fire Department provided a combined 33 personnel to participate. A ladder truck, heavy rescue and multiple engines were at the scene.
The majority of the responding fire fighters are volunteers who live and work in our communities.
