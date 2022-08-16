Multiple area fire agencies have wrapped up the first large scale fire drill on a ship at Newport Bay.

The drill, conducted Saturday, Aug. 13, was the first since the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) moved its Marine Operations Center Pacific to Newport in 2011.

Large Scale Drill

Fire agency rigs are positioned along the dockside during the ship fire drill.
Special Equipment

Firefighters used special sensing equipment during the ship fire drill.
Navigating in Smoke

Firefighters navigate through the smoke during the ship fire drill.
