The first of three new oceanographic research vessels dedicated to advancing marine science along U.S. coasts has been successfully launched.

Research Vessel

This is one of the three new oceanographic research vessels led by Oregon State University.

The ship, R/V Taani, is being constructed as part of a project, led by Oregon State University and funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, to provide scientists with valuable new tools to study critical issues such as rapidly changing ocean conditions and human impacts on the marine environment.

Regional Class Research Vessel Project

The Regional Class Research Vessel project, supported by more than $390 million in grants, is charged with delivering three nearly identical ships to the U.S. Academic Research Fleet.
Under Construction

Construction of Taani is expected to be completed in 2024.
Did You Know?

The name Taani, a word used by the Siletz people meaning offshore, was chosen to recognize Oregon’s Indigenous peoples and continues a university tradition of tying names of research vessels to regional Tribes and languages.

