On Jan. 17, at 11:07 a.m. the Newport Police Department were dispatched to the Newport Walmart on the report of a female subject at the location attempting to assault a store employee with a baseball bat.
An Oregon State Trooper was the first to arrive on scene and was able to intervene and stop the suspect.
Investigation revealed that Hannah Lettrell, 30, of McMinnville, had been in the store and had stolen some items. Lettrell had left the business with the stolen merchandise, but had returned a short time later. Walmart security had witnessed Lettrell return and confronted her about the earlier theft.
This is when Lettrell brandished a baseball bat and charged at the Walmart security officer, swinging the bat at them and yelling profanities. The Walmart security officer was able to flee away from the suspect.
An Oregon State Trooper, who was in the area at the time, intervened and gave commands to Lettrell to drop the bat. Lettrell threw the bat, then proceeded to yell and scream at responders.
She was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on charges of Assault 2 - Attempted, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Menacing, Disorderly Conduct, Theft 3.
