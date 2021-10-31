Sea level is rising, storm surges are increasing, and the King Tides Project for winter 2021-22 gets underway Nov. 5.
An upcoming webinar sponsored by the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition and the Oregon Coastal Management Program will address such threats to the shoreline and how we can respond to them.
Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m., sustainability expert Marina Psaros will discuss “The future of the tides” and the shore with which they interact. The online event is free and open to all. To register, go to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8hh1pWtnT3q9WYZdtPgyRA.
The event is both an end and a beginning. Oregon Shores is coming to the end of the group’s 50th anniversary year, during which it has sponsored talks by national experts on the future of the coast and ocean. The Psaros talk is part of this series, but also inaugurates this winter’s edition of the King Tides Project, through which volunteer photographers trace the reach of the year’s highest tides. This will be the 12th winter during which Oregon Shores and the Coastal Management Program have organized the Oregon branch of this international citizen science effort.
Marina Psaros is one of the founders of the worldwide King Tides Project, and still helps to organize the California branch of this global effort to document sea level rise and preview future shorelines. She has led climate action programs across public, private, and nonprofit organizations for over a decade. She directs YESS (Youth Exploring Sea Level Rise Science), which empowers high school students to engage directly in climate change solutions in their own communities.
Most recently she has co-authored (with Christina Conklin) The Atlas of Disappearing Places: Our Coasts and Oceans in the Climate Crisis.
Speaking informally in a “fireside chat” format and taking questions, Marina will describe the origins of the King Tides Project, and provide a glimpse of how the project is faring around the world. She will then turn to the growing impacts of sea level rise and other climate-driven changes to coasts around the world, and what this might mean for the West Coast. There will be plenty of time for questions from the audience.
For more information on this event, contact Phillip Johnson, (503) 754-9303, phillip@oregonshores.org.
For more information on the King Tides Project, see the Oregon Shores website, https://oregonshores.org/article/king-tides-project-rises-again.
