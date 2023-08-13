The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office will host a Shred Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Lincoln County Courthouse parking lot, 225 W. Olive Street, in Newport.
The event is being held in an effort to combat identity theft and financial fraud for our citizens and assist them in protecting their personal privacy.
Shred Day is a free event open to the public. This event is not intended for significant amounts of shredding for private businesses or other government entities.
"Feel free to bring your paper documents, files, canceled checks, or any other document that contains your personal or sensitive information," LCSO states in a release. "We also accept CDs and DVDs that contain personal or sensitive information. The shredding is 100% secure and will be conducted by an iSecure truck on site."
There is no limit to the amount of shredding that can be broght to the event, however, once the truck is full, the LCSO will not be able to accept any more documents.
"Shredding is one of the most important things you can do to prevent identity theft," the release read.
Below are examples of items you should shred and not place in your trash can.
- Expired or unused credit and debit cards
- Credit card statements
- Pre-approved credit card offers and applications
- Checking and savings account statements
- Canceled checks
- Investment account statements
- Pension account statements
- Paycheck stubs
- Phone and utility bills
- Tax returns and statements
- Medical records or bills
- Insurance policy or claim information (auto, health, life)
- Expired identification documents (driver licenses and passports)
For more information, call 541-265-4912.
