Shred Day

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Lincoln County Courthouse parking lot located, 225 W. Olive Street, in Newport

 Metro Creative Connection

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office will host a Shred Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Lincoln County Courthouse parking lot, 225 W. Olive Street, in Newport.

The event is being held in an effort to combat identity theft and financial fraud for our citizens and assist them in protecting their personal privacy.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are your planning an end of summer getaway?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.