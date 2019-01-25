The public is invited to help support the Coast Guard crew at Depoe Bay during the federal government shutdown.
The Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce, the citizens and businesses of Depoe Bay and the residents of the Central Coast, are asking everyone to supporting the Depoe Bay "Hole In The Wall Gang."
According to a release from the Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce, the brave women and men that serve and protect Depoe Bay's Worlds Smallest Navigable Harbor are operating without pay during the partial government shutdown.
To assist these guardsmen, a benefit Chili Feed will be held from 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 2 at the Depoe Bay Community Hall, 220 S.E Bay Street, in Depoe Bay.
The cost of the Chili Feed is $10 with children under 10 being served for free.
Additional donations are greatly appreciated. So even if Chili is not on your thing, please consider stopping by either the Community Hall, Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce or the RE/MAX Reality office on Highway 101 and donating in support of our local heroes, Coast Guard Station Depoe Bay, the "Hole In The Wall Gang."
