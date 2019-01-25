The following is a release from United Way concerning efforts to aid local federal employees impacted by the federal government shutdown.
During the current federal government shutdown, United Way is deeply concerned about the federal employees and their families across Linn, Benton, and Lincoln counties who are impacted by certain services, programs and pay being either reduced or paused during this time
Community members and federal government employees affected by the shutdown can use the following resources to learn more about ways to access immediate assistance:
Call 2-1-1 Info
2-1-1 is committed to helping our communities impacted by the federal government shutdown. Federal employees and government contractors in need of social services and individuals with questions about availability of public benefits can 2-1-1 to get help.
2-1-1 specialists can help vulnerable families connect to food pantries, health care services and utility and eviction prevention assistance. Callers can also receive information on mental health counseling, transportation, job training, substance use recovery services, child care and volunteer opportunities.
Local non-profit agencies, faith-based groups, and organizations are here to help Federal workers and their families.
Food Boxes
- The Lincoln City Food Pantry is located at 1505 NE 6th Dr. in Lincoln City.
- Linn Benton Food Share is located at 545 SW 2nd St. in Corvallis
Corporate Resources
United for U.S., an emergency coalition convened by United Way Worldwide, brings together companies, employers, organized labor and others who want to minimize the shutdown’s harmful effects on furloughed workers and their families nationally. To date, eight companies have joined the United for U.S. Coalition, and more are in the works.
