Gov. Tina Kotek has signed House Bills 5019 and 2001 into law during her first ceremonial bill signing as Governor after both bills passed with bipartisan support last week.
The legislation will help address Oregon's housing and homelessness crisis, and includes the urgent funding Governor Kotek proposed in response to the homelessness state of emergency that she declared on her first full day in office. The funding is dedicated to homelessness prevention programs, more shelter capacity, rehousing services and more.
What House Bill 2001 and House Bill 5019 will do:
Fund the governor’s homelessness state of emergency to allow for a statewide and coordinated response to homelessness ($130 million)
Extend homelessness support to rural and coastal Oregon ($27 million)
Provide support for homeless youth by connecting them with rental assistance, shelter, culturally specific services and health care ($25 million)
Increase production of affordable modular housing in Oregon ($20 million)
Improve on-site workforce housing for farmworkers ($5 million)
Grant renters faced with eviction for non-payment more time to access rental assistance and other services
Make affordable housing production the state’s top planning priority and ensure the state will work with local partners to identify effective strategies and tools to increase production
“On my first full day in office, I honored my commitment to all Oregonians by declaring a homelessness state of emergency," Kotek said. "I said at the time that the declaration needed to be followed by a comprehensive housing and homelessness package this legislative session. These two bills are the down payment on this session’s efforts.”
"Faced with a statewide housing and homelessness crisis, legislators worked across the aisle and with the Governor to put Oregon on a path toward a future where housing is available and affordable for everyone,” Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) said.
“Today demonstrates that we can deliver on the biggest, most important issues facing Oregonians,” House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) said. “Both chambers, both parties, came together with the Governor to tackle our big challenges head on. And we did it in an unprecedented timeframe.”
Kotek was joined by lawmakers and advocates at the signing ceremony in her capitol building office in Salem Wednesday, March 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.