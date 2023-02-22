The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is seeking public review and comment on a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) of a proposal to restore important estuarine habitat in the Drift Creek Unit of the Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge (NWR).

Drift Creek Project

The USFWS's preferred action proposes to restore 74 acres of tidal wetlands on three tracts of land along a portion of Drift Creek that is part of Siletz Bay NWR. The project would improve habitat for anadromous fish including threatened coho salmon, migratory birds, and a diverse array of other native fish and wildlife.

The draft Environmental Assessment is available for download at www.fws.gov/refuge/siletz-bay. Printed copies can be obtained by sending an email request to oregoncoast@fws.gov or calling (541) 867-4550. The comment period for the draft EA will run for 30 days from February 22-March 23, 2023.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.