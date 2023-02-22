The USFWS's preferred action proposes to restore 74 acres of tidal wetlands on three tracts of land along a portion of Drift Creek that is part of Siletz Bay NWR. The project would improve habitat for anadromous fish including threatened coho salmon, migratory birds, and a diverse array of other native fish and wildlife.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is seeking public review and comment on a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) of a proposal to restore important estuarine habitat in the Drift Creek Unit of the Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge (NWR).
The draft Environmental Assessment is available for download at www.fws.gov/refuge/siletz-bay. Printed copies can be obtained by sending an email request to oregoncoast@fws.gov or calling (541) 867-4550. The comment period for the draft EA will run for 30 days from February 22-March 23, 2023.
Be engaged
The USFWS has scheduled a public informational meeting with a virtual option for participation on March 9, 2023. During the meeting, refuge staff will provide a brief presentation and overview of the restoration project, followed by a question-and-answer session. After the meeting there will be a refuge open house for in-person attendees.
The in-person meeting will be from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101, Lincoln City. The open house will follow from 6:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Those participating virtually can join using a web browser, the Microsoft Teams desktop app, a mobile app (app installation required), or a phone call (audio only). All virtual attendees must join 15 minutes before the start of the meeting to obtain information on navigating the online platform. Visit our website, www.fws.gov/refuge/siletz-bay, for information on joining virtually or via phone.
The USFWS's preferred action proposes to restore 74 acres of tidal wetlands on three tracts of land along a portion of Drift Creek that is part of Siletz Bay NWR. The project would improve habitat for anadromous fish including threatened coho salmon, migratory birds, and a diverse array of other native fish and wildlife.
Actions under this proposal include dike removal; realignment of drainage ditches and initiation of primary, secondary, and tertiary tidal channels; placement of wood habitat structures; removal of channel obstructions; creation of topographic diversity; control of invasive plant species; and planting and seeding to restore native vegetation. The proposed restoration would only occur on refuge lands.
Drift Creek
Drift Creek is a tributary to the Siletz River basin.
It provides important spawning and rearing habitat for native salmonids and has populations of chinook and coho salmon, winter steelhead and cutthroat trout. Populations of these and other species have been significantly reduced over the past 60 years, because of levee construction, ditching, timber harvest, road construction and other activities.
These land practices have impacted floodplain connectivity, resulting in barriers to fish rearing habitat as well as hydrologic constrictions which impact flooding.
Since 2019, the USFWS and its partners including the MidCoast Watersheds Council and Salmon Drift Creek Watershed Council, Wolf Water Resources, and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians have worked with private landowners and other stakeholders to identify habitat restoration projects within the Lower Drift Creek area.
They gathered public input, collected biological data, and utilized an engineering analysis to evaluate alternatives for improving estuarine habitat to benefit anadromous fish and migratory birds while reducing the impacts of flooding on adjacent public infrastructure and private residences. Using this information, the Service has prepared the draft EA to evaluate effects and alternatives for this proposed project and seeks public comment.
The draft EA is available for download at www.fws.gov/refuge/siletz-bay. Printed copies can be obtained by sending an email request to oregoncoast@fws.gov or calling 541-867-4550. Your comments on the draft EA can be mailed or emailed by March 23, 2023 to: Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex, 2127 S.E. Marine Science Drive Newport, OR 97365 or E-mail: oregoncoast@fws.gov.
Next step
The USFWS will evaluate and respond to the comments received and inform the public of our decision. A proposed action is often iterative and may evolve during the process as the Service refines its proposed action and gathers feedback from the public, tribes, and other agencies. The final proposed action may include changes from the original.
