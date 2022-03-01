The Siletz Public Library was recently awarded the Children’s Book Project grant award from The Pilcrow Foundation, who provides quality children’s books to rural public libraries through a competitive grant process to encourage active engagement within the community and lifelong learning. Forty-two small and rural libraries across the United States were selected for the latest grant distribution.
The library received 121 children’s books with a focus on diversity, Native American authors and illustrators, STEM and health. The books have a value of more than $1,600. Included were picture books, board books, fiction and nonfiction.
The grant was made possible by Pilcrow Foundation supporters Dr. Bill Strawbridge, Dr. Meg Wallhagen, Mr. and Mrs. Hal Berenson, and Mrs. Laura Ackerman. The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians donated an additional 14 books.
The local match of $400 was made possible by the Siletz Valley Friends of the Library.
The Pilcrow Foundation books will greatly enrich the library’s children’s book collection. These are critically acclaimed titles, well recognized by librarians and educators. The library is very grateful to the Pilcrow Foundation, its supporters, and local doners.
All of the new books have been added to the collection, and Siletz Public Library invites patrons and local residents to visit and borrow from the collection.
