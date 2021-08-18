The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $424,257.07 to 28 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
Due to the current conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, the reception originally scheduled for Aug. 6 was canceled.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $15.2 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $19.6 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995.
The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
The next deadline to submit applications is Sept. 1, 2021. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:
• Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)
• Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
