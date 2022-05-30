Siletz Tribe

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $149,050 to 37 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups. Due to the current conditions of the coronavirus pandemic, the reception originally scheduled for May 6 was canceled.

The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $15.6 million since its inception in 2001.

Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $20 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.

The next deadline to submit applications is June 1. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:

• Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)

• Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States

Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.

Distribution of $149,050

The Arts – $7,000

Linn-Benton Community College Foundation – matching funds for installation of outdoor public art at new LBCC Benton Center; Corvallis, OR; $2,000

Salem Art Association – wages, bus passes and lunches for youth workers distributing art supplies to 1,250 children; Salem, OR; $5,000

Cultural Activities – $11,000

Many Nations Culture Club – buffalo, salmon, other food and supplies for July pow-wow for adults in custody and guests; Salem, OR; $1,000

Native American Youth & Family Center – gardening, arts, culture, cooking, canning and Wellbriety activities and supplies; Portland, OR; $5,000

PSU Native American Student & Community Center – blankets for Honor Day Blanket Ceremony for PSU American Indian, Alaskan Native and Pacific Islander graduates; Portland, OR; $5,000

Education – $15,600

Halsey City Library – install ductless heat pump in library building; Halsey, OR; $2,000

Lebanon School District Welcome Center – clothing, coats, food, hygiene items, school supplies and gas cards to help homeless students and families; Lebanon, OR; $4,000

Native American Rights Fund – sponsor American Indian law clerk positions for summer 2022; Boulder, CO; $9,600

Environment & Natural Resource Preservation – $4,100

Nez Perce Tribe, Wildlife Division – non-lead ammunition to be distributed to Nimiipuu hunters to limit impact of lead in condor recovery areas and subsistence game; Boise, ID; $4,100

Gambling Addiction - $5,000

Oregon Council on Problem Gambling – promote unbiased research and learning to address problem gambling and gambling addiction; Portland, OR; $5,000

Health – $22,200

Albany Gleaners – food for weekly distribution program; Albany, OR; $2,000

Altrusa International of Albany – shelf-stable foods and proteins for homeless patient backpacks upon release from acute hospitalization; Albany, OR; $2,000

Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center – tuition scholarships for equine-assisted activities and therapy services; Siletz, OR; $5,000

Kindness Closet of Salem – food to help homeless persons; Salem, OR; $2,000

Mountain Gospel Fellowship – fuel costs for volunteers transporting fresh produce weekly from Marion/Polk Food Share to church distribution site; Falls City, OR; $700

Our Savior Lutheran Church – install 3-bay sink and hand-wash sink to meet health and safety guidelines to serve hot meals to those in need; Waldport, OR; $5,000

Philomath Community Gleaners – food and food resources; Philomath, OR; $2,000

South Lane Mental Health – match secured resources for counseling services for low-income Lantinx and Guatemalan people; Cottage Grove, OR; $3,500

Historical Preservation – $16,550

Adair Living History – upgrade interior electrical infrastructure of Camp Adair “east barracks” Interpretive Center; Adair Village, OR; $5,000

Chetco Historical Memorial Committee – annual cost of landscape maintenance and water usage to care for native plants and lawn at memorial site; Brookings, OR; $1,800

Toledo Cemetery Association – concrete blocks and materials for erosion control, parking and safety barrier; Toledo, OR; $4,750

Willamette Grange #52 – asbestos abatement and disposal of kitchen flooring materials; Corvallis, OR; $5,000

Other – $18,200

City of Amity – replace wood chip cushion in playground area of city park; Amity, OR; $3,500

Neighbors for Kids – paving, sealing and striping capital improvements of south parking lot; Depoe Bay, OR; $7,000

Quilts from Caring Hands – fabric and batting filler for handmade quilts distributed to children in social services; Corvallis, OR; $2,000

Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Baseball – sponsor tickets for veterans and families to attend annual July 4 Patriotic Tribute to Veterans at Volcanoes Stadium; Keizer, OR; $1,200

Tillamook Early Learning Center – match secured funds/sponsor 5K Color Fun Run fundraising event; Tillamook, OR; $4,500

Prevention – $34,500

Assistance League of Salem-Keizer – clothing, coats and shoes to support Operation School Bell to help low-income students in Salem-Keizer schools and Chemawa Indian School; Salem, OR; $5,000

B’nai B’rith Camp – capital construction of gymnasium/field house at Lincoln City-based camp; Portland, OR; $12,500

Eddyville Charter School, Grad Night – support for alcohol- and drug-free graduation event; Toledo, OR; $500

For the Love of the Game Inc. – repair bleachers at Keizer Little League Park; Keizer, OR; $5,000

Philomath High School, Senior All-night Party Committee – support for alcohol- and drug-free graduation event; Philomath, OR; $500

Sprague High School, Senior Graduation Party – support for alcohol- and drug-free graduation event; Salem, OR; $500

Siletz, Eddyville Toledo Baseball & Softball Assoc. – helmets, bats, catchers’ gear, baseballs and softballs used by young athletes; Toledo, OR; $5,500

Willamette University Academy – cafeteria meal costs for 8th-12th grade participants of summer camp academic and college experience programs; Salem, OR; $5,000

Public Safety – $14,900

East Lincoln County Emergency Responders – structural firefighting fatigues and turnout gear bags; Toledo, OR; $8,600

Siletz Valley Fire District – match secured funds for remote-control water rescue Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard; Siletz, OR; $6,300

