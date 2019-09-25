On Sept. 24, at approximately 12:18 a.m. Lincoln County Deputy Parsons was dispatched to a report of a single vehicle traffic crash on N. Slick Rock Creek Rd. in Otis.
The driver of the vehicle reported she had left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Deputy Parsons and Sgt. Vertner arrived at the crash at 12:27 a.m. and conducted an investigation. The investigation revealed a 2013 Ford Fiesta had been driven north bound on N. Slick Rock Creek Rd by Gabrielle Palumbo, 27, of Neskowin, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the 900 block.
The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole. Palumbo did not sustain any serious injuries during the crash and was the only occupant of the vehicle.
During the investigation Deputy Parsons observed signs of impairment and arrested Palumbo for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII). Palumbo's vehicle was impounded and she was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where she provided a BAC of .22 percent nearly three times the legal limit.
Palumbo was lodged on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Reckless Driving, her bail was set at $30,000.
