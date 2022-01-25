A1 refuge

File photo of a crew from the Northwest Youth Corps is helping to restore native plants to the a part of the Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge

 Gretchen Ammerman

Employing youth for restoration, eradicating noxious weeds on private and public lands, and improving roads and fish habitat were among 43 projects approved for funding recently by the Siuslaw National Forest’s Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). The RAC is responsible for distributing funds authorized by the federal Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.

Sixty proposals requesting an accumulative $3,243,319 vied for $1,941,575 allotted to the Siuslaw under Title II of the act. The RAC has recommended $1,618,687 (or $1,731,994 with a 7% overhead) of the available funding toward FY22 project proposals, per its Dec. 6, 2021, meeting. While Title II proposed projects don’t need to occur on National Forest System lands to be eligible for funding, they must demonstrate a direct benefit to forest resources.

A Lane County proposal titled Sam’s Creek Watershed Restoration received the largest distribution of $336,449; this project includes replacing a fish barrier culvert with a fish passage culvert to open up five miles of stream habitat. Other funded projects include the MidCoast Watersheds Council’s Cougar Creek Watershed Restoration for $100,000 and Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District’s noxious weed control for $89,973.

“As the result of the RAC’s thoughtful recommendations, the Siuslaw and its seven partnering counties will initiate robust projects on and off the forest,” said Siuslaw National Forest Supervisor Robert Sanchez. “The opportunities presented by community stakeholders are a win-win, promoting collaboration, providing jobs, and improving natural resources. The SRS process allows the Siuslaw to live its Forest Service motto—caring for the land and serving people.”

The Siuslaw RAC comprises a cross-section of national forest stakeholders from tribal and government agencies, non-profit organizations, industry, recreation and environmental groups. On the Siuslaw National Forest website, view the RAC’s Dec. 6, 2021, meeting agenda, notes, and nominations list.

The following 43 projects were approved for funding by the Siuslaw’s RAC:

Benton County

Proposal Name

Organization

$ Amount Requested

$ Amount funded[1]

Public Works Rock Creek Invasive Weed Removal

City of Corvallis, Public Works

3,000

3,210

FS Dumpsite Clean Up

USFS Siuslaw

5,000

5,350

FS Marys Peak Meadow Restoration

USFS Siuslaw

141,000

40,935

FS Road Maintenance

USFS Siuslaw

25,000

20,000

Benton County Total Funded                        $69,495

Coos County

Proposal Name

Organization

$ Amount Requested

$ Amount funded

FS Dumpsite Clean Up

USFS Siuslaw

5,000

5,350

ODRC Volunteers Invasive Species Removal

Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative

3,600

3,852

ODRC Youth Corps Invasive Species Removal

Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative

22,920

22,860

Coos County Total Funded                        $32,062

 

Douglas County

Proposal Name

Organization

$ Amount Requested

$ Amount funded

NW Youth Corps Trail Maintenance

Northwest Youth Corps

16,024

17,146

Glover Estuary Watershed Restoration PUR

Partnership for the Umpqua Rivers

71,500

33,443

FS Dumpsite Clean Up

USFS Siuslaw

5,000

5,350

FS Road Maintenance

USFS Siuslaw

25,000

26,750

FS OHV Weed Treatments Umpqua

USFS Siuslaw

60,000

64,200

ODRC Volunteers Invasive Species Removal

Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative

2,400

2,568

ODRC Youth Corps Invasive Species Removal

Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative

15,280

16,350

Douglas County Total Funded        $165,807
 

Lane County

Proposal Name

Organization

$ Amount Requested

$ Amount Funded

                         

Dark Sky Observatory

Eugene Astronomical Society

50,000

3,132

NW Youth Corps Trail Maintenance

Northwest Youth Corps

24,155

25,845

Sams Creek Watershed Restoration

Lane County

379,000

360,000

FS Dumpsite Clean Up

USFS Siuslaw

10,000

10,700

FS OHV Weed Treatments

USFS Siuslaw

38,400

41,088

Cascade Pacific Weed Control Torex

Cascade Pacific Resource Conservation and Development

8,250

8,828

ODRC Volunteers Invasive Species Removal

Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative

6,000

6,420

ODRC Youth Corps Invasive Species Removal

Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative

38,200

40,874

Lane County Total Funded                        $496,887

 

Lincoln County

Proposal Name

Organization

$ Amount Requested

$ Amount Funded

TKO Trail Maintenance

Trail Keepers of Oregon

24,490

26,204

LSWCD Noxious Weed Control

Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District

89,973

96,272

NW Youth Corps Trail Maintenance

Northwest Youth Corps

24,155

25,845

Salmon River Hatchery Restoration SDCWC

Salmon Drift Creek Watershed Council

57,400

61,418

C2C Trail Road Brushing

Corvallis-to-the-Sea Trail Partnership

13,500

14,445

FS Dumpsite Clean Up

USFS Siuslaw

15,000

16,050

Hwy 101 Native Plant Restoration CCCA

Concerned Citizens for Clean Air, ODT

65,000

69,550

Public Works Noxious Weed Control

Lincoln County Public Works

83,885

89,757

Cougar Creek Watershed Restoration MCWC

MidCoast Watersheds Council

100,000

107,000

FS Road Maintenance

USFS Siuslaw

25,000

26,750

C2C Invasive Weed Control

Corvallis to the Sea Trail Partnership

40,000

42,800

FS Coastal Meadow Habitat Restoration

USFS Siuslaw

113,000

120,910

Lincoln County Total Funded               $697,001 (with $128,550 remaining)

 

Tillamook County

Proposal Name

Organization

$ Amount Requested

$ Amount funded

FS Sand Lake Maintenance Building Augmentation

USFS Siuslaw

60,800

65,056

FS Dumpsite Clean Up

USFS Siuslaw

10,000

10,700

Public Works Derrick Road Maintenance

Tillamook County Public Works

69,000

50,000

FS Road Maintenance

USFS Siuslaw

25,000

26,750

FS Coastal Meadow Habitat Restoration

USFS Siuslaw

76,500

81,855

Tillamook County Total Funded                            $235,432

 

Yamhill County

Proposal Name

Organization

$ Amount Requested

$ Amount funded

FS Dumpsite Clean Up

USFS Siuslaw

5,000

5,350

FS Road Maintenance

USFS Siuslaw

25,000

26,750

FS Coastal Meadow Habitat Restoration

USFS Siuslaw

3,000

3,210

Yamhill County Total Funded               $35,310 (with $81,031 remaining)

