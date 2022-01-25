Employing youth for restoration, eradicating noxious weeds on private and public lands, and improving roads and fish habitat were among 43 projects approved for funding recently by the Siuslaw National Forest’s Resource Advisory Committee (RAC). The RAC is responsible for distributing funds authorized by the federal Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.
Sixty proposals requesting an accumulative $3,243,319 vied for $1,941,575 allotted to the Siuslaw under Title II of the act. The RAC has recommended $1,618,687 (or $1,731,994 with a 7% overhead) of the available funding toward FY22 project proposals, per its Dec. 6, 2021, meeting. While Title II proposed projects don’t need to occur on National Forest System lands to be eligible for funding, they must demonstrate a direct benefit to forest resources.
A Lane County proposal titled Sam’s Creek Watershed Restoration received the largest distribution of $336,449; this project includes replacing a fish barrier culvert with a fish passage culvert to open up five miles of stream habitat. Other funded projects include the MidCoast Watersheds Council’s Cougar Creek Watershed Restoration for $100,000 and Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District’s noxious weed control for $89,973.
“As the result of the RAC’s thoughtful recommendations, the Siuslaw and its seven partnering counties will initiate robust projects on and off the forest,” said Siuslaw National Forest Supervisor Robert Sanchez. “The opportunities presented by community stakeholders are a win-win, promoting collaboration, providing jobs, and improving natural resources. The SRS process allows the Siuslaw to live its Forest Service motto—caring for the land and serving people.”
The Siuslaw RAC comprises a cross-section of national forest stakeholders from tribal and government agencies, non-profit organizations, industry, recreation and environmental groups. On the Siuslaw National Forest website, view the RAC’s Dec. 6, 2021, meeting agenda, notes, and nominations list.
The following 43 projects were approved for funding by the Siuslaw’s RAC:
Benton County
Proposal Name
Organization
$ Amount Requested
$ Amount funded[1]
Public Works Rock Creek Invasive Weed Removal
City of Corvallis, Public Works
3,000
3,210
FS Dumpsite Clean Up
USFS Siuslaw
5,000
5,350
FS Marys Peak Meadow Restoration
USFS Siuslaw
141,000
40,935
FS Road Maintenance
USFS Siuslaw
25,000
20,000
Benton County Total Funded $69,495
Coos County
Proposal Name
Organization
$ Amount Requested
$ Amount funded
FS Dumpsite Clean Up
USFS Siuslaw
5,000
5,350
ODRC Volunteers Invasive Species Removal
Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative
3,600
3,852
ODRC Youth Corps Invasive Species Removal
Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative
22,920
22,860
Coos County Total Funded $32,062
Douglas County
Proposal Name
Organization
$ Amount Requested
$ Amount funded
NW Youth Corps Trail Maintenance
Northwest Youth Corps
16,024
17,146
Glover Estuary Watershed Restoration PUR
Partnership for the Umpqua Rivers
71,500
33,443
FS Dumpsite Clean Up
USFS Siuslaw
5,000
5,350
FS Road Maintenance
USFS Siuslaw
25,000
26,750
FS OHV Weed Treatments Umpqua
USFS Siuslaw
60,000
64,200
ODRC Volunteers Invasive Species Removal
Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative
2,400
2,568
ODRC Youth Corps Invasive Species Removal
Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative
15,280
16,350
Douglas County Total Funded $165,807
Lane County
Proposal Name
Organization
$ Amount Requested
$ Amount Funded
Dark Sky Observatory
Eugene Astronomical Society
50,000
3,132
NW Youth Corps Trail Maintenance
Northwest Youth Corps
24,155
25,845
Sams Creek Watershed Restoration
Lane County
379,000
360,000
FS Dumpsite Clean Up
USFS Siuslaw
10,000
10,700
FS OHV Weed Treatments
USFS Siuslaw
38,400
41,088
Cascade Pacific Weed Control Torex
Cascade Pacific Resource Conservation and Development
8,250
8,828
ODRC Volunteers Invasive Species Removal
Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative
6,000
6,420
ODRC Youth Corps Invasive Species Removal
Oregon Dunes Restoration Collaborative
38,200
40,874
Lane County Total Funded $496,887
Lincoln County
Proposal Name
Organization
$ Amount Requested
$ Amount Funded
TKO Trail Maintenance
Trail Keepers of Oregon
24,490
26,204
LSWCD Noxious Weed Control
Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District
89,973
96,272
NW Youth Corps Trail Maintenance
Northwest Youth Corps
24,155
25,845
Salmon River Hatchery Restoration SDCWC
Salmon Drift Creek Watershed Council
57,400
61,418
C2C Trail Road Brushing
Corvallis-to-the-Sea Trail Partnership
13,500
14,445
FS Dumpsite Clean Up
USFS Siuslaw
15,000
16,050
Hwy 101 Native Plant Restoration CCCA
Concerned Citizens for Clean Air, ODT
65,000
69,550
Public Works Noxious Weed Control
Lincoln County Public Works
83,885
89,757
Cougar Creek Watershed Restoration MCWC
MidCoast Watersheds Council
100,000
107,000
FS Road Maintenance
USFS Siuslaw
25,000
26,750
C2C Invasive Weed Control
Corvallis to the Sea Trail Partnership
40,000
42,800
FS Coastal Meadow Habitat Restoration
USFS Siuslaw
113,000
120,910
Lincoln County Total Funded $697,001 (with $128,550 remaining)
Tillamook County
Proposal Name
Organization
$ Amount Requested
$ Amount funded
FS Sand Lake Maintenance Building Augmentation
USFS Siuslaw
60,800
65,056
FS Dumpsite Clean Up
USFS Siuslaw
10,000
10,700
Public Works Derrick Road Maintenance
Tillamook County Public Works
69,000
50,000
FS Road Maintenance
USFS Siuslaw
25,000
26,750
FS Coastal Meadow Habitat Restoration
USFS Siuslaw
76,500
81,855
Tillamook County Total Funded $235,432
Yamhill County
Proposal Name
Organization
$ Amount Requested
$ Amount funded
FS Dumpsite Clean Up
USFS Siuslaw
5,000
5,350
FS Road Maintenance
USFS Siuslaw
25,000
26,750
FS Coastal Meadow Habitat Restoration
USFS Siuslaw
3,000
3,210
Yamhill County Total Funded $35,310 (with $81,031 remaining)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.