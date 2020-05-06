Lincoln County Public Health announced today (May 6) another positive case of COVID-19. The new case brings Lincoln County’s total to six confirmed cases.
Lincoln County is in close coordination with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) about these cases. Test results are now coming from multiple laboratories and are delivered electronically to providers, counties, and OHA throughout the day. As a result, some counties may release county data sooner than it is reported on the Oregon Health Authority website. www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
This individual is in their 80s. The test was performed as a routine test prior to an outpatient procedure appointment. The individual has been sheltering in place since the Governor’s stay home orders with minimal trips outside of their residence, which means this case is community acquired. The person is not hospitalized and is self-isolating per Public Health guidelines.
“During the last week we have seen in increase in testing for anyone one with symptoms, and also for those who will have outpatient procedures,” said Nicole Fields, Deputy Director of Public Health. “We expect to see more positive cases and are prepared to do contact tracing. This person is asymptomatic and did not have any known contact with confirmed COVID-19 case.
"As we look towards slowly reopening, it is important to remember that the virus is still in our community, and that we must continue to physically distance, protect others with cloth face coverings whenever possible, and wash our hands frequently.”
The best way to protect yourself is to stay home and avoid exposure to the virus. There are easy steps you can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and many types of illness - including the flu - especially to older adults and those with underlying chronic diseases:
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash. Wash your hands immediately after. Or, cough into your upper arm.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
- Wear a cloth facemask when you go out in public.
- Follow the governor’s orders on social distancing.
- Follow CDC’s travel guidance.
You can find more information at www.co.lincoln.or.us/covid
