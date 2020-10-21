Working as a land-use planner in multiple cities and counties, Anne Marie Skinner is looking to put those occupational skills to use if elected to the city council this election season.
Serving as a staff liaison for the Lincoln City Sustainability Committee, Skinner is now hoping to become a city council member for Ward II in Lincoln City. When asked why she has chosen to pursue this position, the answer was simple: Skinner has a passion and love for Lincoln City.
“I have had the opportunity to serve the city as an employee, and now I would like the opportunity to serve the city and its citizens in a different role as a city councilor,” Skinner said. “I want to stay engaged in city policies and really feel that my knowledge and experience can be best utilized by the community as a city councilor.
“I understand both sides when it comes to land-use planning and zoning issues, making me uniquely qualified to find solutions to some of Lincoln City’s more challenging issues pertaining to city-owned properties and resources.”
As a city councilor, Skinner is hoping to tackle some of Lincoln City’s most pressing issues, such as affordable housing. Skinner hopes that by working in a cooperative effort with the other city councilors, the county and other housing resource groups, they will be able to decrease housing insecurity.
“A homeless shelter needs to be established in the county and a warming shelter in the city. I also want to investigate the formation of a housing-first program for Lincoln City,” Skinner said. “I want to work with the city’s economic development department to construct work force housing by focusing on use of the city-owned acreages that are already entitled for development.”
Skinner said she feels the City has under-utilized allowed housing types, which she suspects could be just from a lack of knowledge. Skinner’s goal is to establish a ‘housing information’ program to help people become aware of the options available to them for housing in the city.
“Lastly, I would like to form housing focus groups to explore all these options, soliciting comments and ideas from the residents themselves on housing, zoning, and allowed uses in their neighborhoods,” Skinner said.
Other issues Skinner hopes to take on if elected include working on emergency response (providing clear evacuation information, plans and relief assistance), as well as examining the city budget process and issues surrounding city parking.
“I have 23 years worth of knowledge and experience in working with city and county codes and jurisdictions and in successfully navigating the intricacies of ordinances and government processes that will assist me in serving as a city councilor. Specifically, I am a former employee of Lincoln City, so I have firsthand knowledge of current city processes and what needs to be changed for the benefit of the residents and improvement of the community. I will hit the ground running, being a productive advocate for our citizens on my first day of service,” Skinner said. “I will serve with honesty, integrity and a strong work ethic. I am eager to hear from and listen to all the residents of Lincoln City. I will objectively weigh information in making policy decisions with the good of the community as my foundational goal.
“You will find me dedicated, resourceful, hard-working, honest, consensus-building, and productive from my very first day in office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.