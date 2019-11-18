Chinook Winds Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians of Oregon, begins construction of a Skybridge connecting the newly erected parking structure, that opened late 2018, to the casino.
"The building of our covered parking garage was a great first step in convenience to our guests," said Mike Fisher, General Manager of Chinook Winds Casino Resort. "A Skybridge connecting the structure to our Casino was an obvious next step. Chinook Winds Casino Resort hosts many events which attract thousands of visitors and often in inclement weather conditions.
"We are excited to move forward on this project. It will allow us to look at future growth opportunities that will not only benefit our Tribe, but the surrounding community as well."
The Skybridge project has been awarded to Swinerton, a commercial company founded in 1888 out of Los Angeles, Calif. Many Swinerton-built structures now claim a spot on the National Register of Historical Places and other architectural preservation sites.
“We are excited to work with a company that has a strong reputation in the industry for attention to detail and environmental stewardship," Sean Sheridan, Director of Facilities for Chinook Winds Casino Resort. "In addition, we will also be working with as many local businesses as possible to make this project a success.”
The covered entrance will go directly to the gaming floor and will be for 21 and over guests. Those under 21 will still be directed to enter through the front entrance of the casino. Photo progress updates can be found on the Chinook Winds Casino Resort Facebook page.
“We are excited to utilize as many local contractors as possible including Ambiance Construction, Drayton and Sigman Construction to name a few,” Sheridan said.
This process is scheduled for completion by Spring of 2020.
