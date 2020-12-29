Earlier this month, Lincoln County approved a plan to hand out $900,000 in relief funds to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county announced last week that those funds have been awarded to qualifying businesses.
This grant was created to assist businesses during the COVID-19 epidemic and was made possible through Lincoln County using Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act funding distributed by the State of Oregon. The CARES Act, is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Congress and the President in March.
“Support was also received from the Oregon Coast Community College Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Northwest Oregon Works (NOW) and local Chambers,” Lincoln County leaders announced last week. “We greatly appreciate their support in making these funds available to assist Lincoln County businesses.”
Representatives from the SBDC, NOW and the City Managers of Newport, Yachats, Waldport, Lincoln City and Toledo assisted Lincoln County in determining awards to individual businesses. Lincoln County received a total of 323 applications and awarded 220 applicants with the grant.
The county set a maximum of awards in three categories based on full time employee levels for a business. For those with up to three full time employees, the maximum was be $5,000; for 4-7 full time employees, the ceiling was $10,000; and between 8-25 full time employees, grants could have gone as high as $15,000.
For category one, Lincoln County handed out 132 awards for $3,035.08 each. For category two, the county gave out 41 awards at $5,645.74 each. Finally, for category three, the county gave away 37 grants at $6,977.95 each. In total, the county handed out $890,290 as well as 10 partial grant awards totaling to $16,500 for a grand total of $906,790.
“Notification to awardees and those who did not qualify have been made,” county leaders said. “Checks are being issued and all funds (will be) disbursed before the end of the year.”
Some businesses did not meet the grant qualifications, according to the county. Common reasons that applications were not funded included: no supporting financial documents, insufficient or illegible financial information to compare 2020 losses to 2019 data, financial profit and loss statements that showed more revenue and/or net income in 2020 over 2019, business based outside of Lincoln County and multiple businesses under one ownership.
“COVID-19 has had an adverse financial impact on Lincoln County businesses, and the County is continuing to work with federal, state and local partners to make more assistance available,” the county said. “Businesses are encouraged to check the County’s website, Northwest Oregon Works, Oregon Coast Community College Small Business Development Center and Community Lending Works for future funding opportunities.”
