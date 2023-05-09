SNAP

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) will replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for victims of electronic theft who have had benefits stolen from their Electrotonic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

Electronic theft includes card skimming, card cloning and other similar methods.

