Lincoln County residents and most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments this month.

SNAP Benefits

SNAP is an assistance program designed to help approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities, with emergency food allotments and other benefits.

The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.

