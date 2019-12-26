The National Weather Service of Portland sent out a Coastal Hazard Message to the Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast and South Washington Coast on Dec. 26.
The hazard is in effect starting late tonight through Sunday afternoon.
WHAT... Sneaker waves possible.
WHERE... In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.
WHEN... From late tonight through Sunday afternoon.
IMPACTS... Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Keep children and pets away from the surf zone. Keep off of jetties, rocks and logs near the surf zone. If you see someone swept into the sea do not swim in after them. Call 911 and keep an eye on them until help arrives.
