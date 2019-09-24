During the afternoon on Sept. 22, the Lincoln County School District was made aware of a potential threat found on social media regarding Taft Schools.
The LCSD then alerted the Lincoln City Police Department who after investigating the post determined that it was not a credible threat for any of the Lincoln City Schools.
“The threat was determined to be referring to a school in a different part of the state and that area’s law enforcement agency is conducting that investigation,” stated the Taft Schools.
Sue Graves, safety coordinator for the LCSD, said the school district went through their emergency protocols then contacted local law enforcement.
“In the case of the social media post, there were no immediate protective measures necessary and we did not know who made the potential threat, so we notified Lincoln City Police and our District Leadership,” Graves said. “This started the investigation.”
Graves responded to the police department to support their investigation and was a liaison between the police and the school district leadership. This helps keep clear and open communication during any kind of investigation and allows them to share all relevant information between the agencies.
“The Lincoln City Police Department was able to determine in just a few hours that there was no credible threat to our Lincoln City schools,” Graves said. “At that time, we made the decision to notify our families of the situation and that it was not a credible threat for our schools. We did this because we learned that several students/families saw the original threat online and we wanted to address concerns.”
The LCSD would like to remind the community that they participate in the Oregon School Safety Tip Line called SafeOregon, which is a place for students to report safety concerns involving school such as threats, violence, bullying, drugs, self-harm or cyber-bullying.
Families can learn more about emergency procedures, on the school district website in the “Safety & Emergency Preparedness” section at: lincoln.k12.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.