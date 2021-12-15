The 142nd Wing was conducting a training flight around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, off the coast of Oregon. During this training, the 142nd Wing inadvertently went supersonic, and caused a sonic boom while pointed slightly toward the coastline while greater than 15 miles away from land. The boom was felt and heard by many residents of Lincoln City.
"We understand that this caused concern from our coastal residents and for that we sincerely apologize," the 142nd Wing stated via social media Wednesday, Dec. 15. "We can assure you though, our Wing competently continues to protect the Pacific Northwest and this Great Nation! We appreciate our communities, and thank you for your continued support and understanding."
