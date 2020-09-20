Spectrum recently announced the launch of its high-speed broadband and full suite of Spectrum services for residential and business customers in Lincoln Beach.
Spectrum’s high-speed network means homes now have access to Spectrum Internet®, with starting speeds of 100 Mbps — and the option for every home served to upgrade to 400 Mbps service or a 1-gigabit connection. Spectrum Internet plans have no modem fees, data caps or contracts. For small and medium-sized firms, Spectrum Business® offers plans with 200 Mbps, 600 Mbps and 1-gigabit connections.
“We are focused on providing the best broadband internet, TV, mobile and voice services possible to the Lincoln Beach area,” said Spectrum Area Vice President Danielle Wade. “Our network delivers superior connectivity services to residents and businesses in Lincoln Beach, at highly competitive prices and backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”
Spectrum TV® brings an extensive programming lineup to the area, with more than 250 HD channels and thousands of On Demand choices. Spectrum TV also provides access to the award-winning Spectrum TV App, which allows users to stream content across a growing number of platforms, including iOS and Android phones and tablets, Roku, Xbox, Kindle Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV 4K and PCs.
Spectrum Mobile™ is available exclusively to Spectrum Internet customers. Offering the best speeds with the best devices, Spectrum Mobile is designed to provide customers the highest quality experience at a great value, including access to next-generation 5G service where available. Customers can also bring their own phone or choose from among the latest mobile devices and accessories.
Phone service through Spectrum Voice® provides unlimited calling in the U.S, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico; up to 28 popular calling features; and no added phone taxes or fees.
About Spectrum
Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 30 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.
For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.