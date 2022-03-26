The Spirit Mountain Community Fund (SMCF) awarded $862,835 to 28 nonprofit organizations in Benton, Clackamas, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Yamhill counties during a virtual check presentation on March 9.
Among the non-profits to receive grants from the Spirit Mountain Community Fund this quarter were:
· Benton County: Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis - $20,000
· Clackamas County: Growing Gardens - $7,500; Portland State University Foundation - $43,036
· Lane County: Center For Community Counseling - $7,500; Florence Food Share - $7,500; Every Child Lane County - $10,555; Long Tom Watershed Council - $50,000; Ophlelia's Place - $50,000; Our Community Birth Center - $26,700
· Lincoln County: Elakha Alliance - $5,000
· Marion County: Habitat for Humanity of Oregon - $7,500; Bright Beginnings - $50,000
· Multnomah County: Wallace - $50,000; Assistance League of Greater Portland - $7,500; Guidance 2 Greatness - $ 7,500; Multicultural Integrated Kidney Education Program (MIKE) - $6,000; The Commons Law Center - $7,500; Unite Oregon - $7,500; Western Resources Legal Center - $7,500; Community Development Corporation of Oregon - $99,900; EngAGE Northwest - $50,000; Meals on Wheels People - $100,000; Open School - $50,000; Shadow Project - $31,900; Volunteers of America Oregon - $50,000; Washington State University Foundation - $33,019
· Washington: Family Justice Center of Washington County - $20,000
· Yamhill County: Juliette's House - $49,225
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde is committed to honoring the tribal traditions of sharing and giving back to the community. In 1997, to uphold these traditions, the tribe formed the Spirit Mountain Community Fund, dedicating 6% of all casino revenue to nonprofit organizations in an 11-county area of northwest Oregon. Grants are awarded in the following categories: arts and culture, education, environmental protection, health, historical preservation, problem gaming and public safety. Since inception, the Community Fund awarded 3,164 grants totaling $88,788,116 to nonprofit organizations in Northwest Oregon.
“Our check presentations are a way to come together as a community, to give thanks and recognize our grantees for their incredible efforts to help those in need,” said Executive Director Angie Sears. “We are so grateful for our nonprofit partners who continue to provide essential services for children, families and individuals during these uncertain and challenging times.”
