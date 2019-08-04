The Oregon Lottery recently released the name and logo of Oregon Lottery Scoreboard – an online sports book allowing players aged 21 and over, to wager on nearly every professional sport.
This is the Oregon Lottery’s first entry into online sales and gameplay with plans to add in-venue sports betting at select Oregon Lottery retail locations in the coming months.
Upon online registration and verification, players may fund their accounts and set wagers on a variety of professional sports including NFL, NBA, MLS, NWSL, MLB and even NASCAR. Betting options cover a wide variety as well, including single-game wagers, parlay, live, in-game betting and more. Geolocation services will ensure Oregon Lottery Scoreboard play occurs within state boundaries, and not on Tribal lands.
Testing is underway on the Oregon Lottery Scoreboard mobile app and desktop computer interface to ensure the game, and player accounts, are fully functional and secure prior to release. Lottery is targeting a launch in time for the NFL regular season.
