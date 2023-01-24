Taft High School girls basketball is in full swing, and the Tigers hope to make a playoff push in the season's home stretch.
However, Head Coach Jake Tolan said the season has provided its fair share of difficulties up to this point.
"The season started where we faced a lot of the same adversity as many other programs probably faced where many of my players were in and out of practices and games with sickness," Tolan said. "For the first month of the season, I didn't have a single practice where my entire varsity roster was at the same practice, which made it difficult to build continuity."
As Tolan said, Taft isn't the only school marred by illness. Taft could not play several non-league games in the early stages of their seasons due to other schools' inability to field teams due to injury, sickness, and other issues.
"[It] was a little frustrating when trying to prepare and get ready for league games," Tolan said.
Overall, their non-league record was 5-4. Tolan said that he felt the losses were winnable games, and it just came down to not hitting shots from the field at a high enough rate.
The season is now in its league phase, and Taft High School competes in the 3A-3 PacWest Conference. Seven teams are in their league, and the top three will qualify for the state playoffs.
"Our goal this year is to make the playoffs, which is something my team came close to last season, but came up short of," Tolan said. "[The] top three teams in the league automatically qualify for the state playoffs, and my team has a very realistic chance of accomplishing that goal."
Taft will compete with other high school teams from Amity, Santiam Christian, Scio, Sheridan, Dayton, and Jefferson. They will play each of these teams twice for the league portion of the season. Currently, the team is amid a stretch of six games played away from home.
According to Tolan, the team's strengths are "our athleticism and quickness, as well as our defense." Using these strengths, the Tigers constantly try to outwork opponents and limit their offensive opportunities.
"We have a goal each game to hold our opponents to under 10 points a quarter and under 40 total points per game," Tolan said. "That is the standard we have set for ourselves. We believe if we can accomplish this each game, we will have a chance to win each night."
With stalwart defense and gritty athletes ready to compete, Tolan hopes this season will not end with league play but will continue with a run in the state playoffs in February.
To follow along, go to https://www.osaa.org for updated scores for Taft girls basketball.
