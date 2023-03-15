Spring is just around the corner, and while improving weather is expected, it also means the return of spring sports at Taft High School.
Student athletes are preparing for Softball, Baseball, Track and Field, and Boys and Girls Golf competition this month.
The programs enjoyed competitive success last season, with each of the programs sending athletes to state competitions. Athletic Director Zach Lillebo detailed how the programs fared in their 2022 seasons.
"Baseball and Softball made state playoffs, Softball were league champions, Track and Field took 13 kids to the state track meet, and Boys Golf Team participated in State and one Girl Golfer attended state," Lillebo said.
While every season brings new challenges, Taft hopes to build off the successes from last year. Lillebo said his goals go beyond on-field success, and are "to continue to recruiting students to engage in athletics and build our character and core covenants here at Taft."
Track and Field
Last season, the track and field program sent 13 representatives to the state tournament, and Head Coach Pete Doll is excited about this year's team.
"We had some success last year and I'm excited to see us continue and improve upon that success," Doll said. "We have several returning athletes that have the ability to qualify for the state meet and possibly medal. We also have several young athletes that are looking to develop and gain some experience."
According to Doll, participation numbers are "good" this year, and the program has about 45 participants, with Doll hoping to build off that number in the future. When asked if there are any stand-out members of the squad, Doll said there are "too many to mention!" Doll's goal for the team is to sharpen their skills and better understand what it means to be a track and field athlete.
"Understanding how to compete and train as a track athlete, while gaining confidence in their skills," Doll said about what he wants his athletes to take away from their experience.
Doll said he is excited about a sponsored school record board as an incentive for the track and field program.
"We are excited to have created, with the financial support of several community businesses and members, a school record board that will help give athletes a sense of Taft history and goals to strive for," Doll said.
With sponsorships from Les Schwab, Pelican Brewing Company, Beachcrest Brewing, Lincoln County Sanitary, and Morris Excavation, among others, Taft's athletes will have real rewards for achieving on-field excellence.
This season, Taft High School hopes to compete at a high level while building strong community connections.
See Taft High School Spring Sports schedules and follow results at osaa.com. Read featured spring sports stories at thenewsguard.com.
