Since our last report, the early stages of the baseball, softball, and track seasons have continued to unfold.
Let's take a look at how the teams have been faring and where they stand in the OSAA's rankings.
Softball
After starting 1-1 in their first two games, the Tigers softball team split its next two games at the Bobcat Bash in Nestucca. The team lost a tight game to Nestucca High School 4-3 on March 17 before bombarding Waldport in a 21-0 win on March 18.
The Tigers then faced Neah-Kah-Nie in a home game on March 23. Taft put on a dominant display to the tune of a 15-0 victory.
"All girls in the lineup had a hit, and Hailey [Weaver] had five strikeouts in three innings," Head Coach Sandy Stuart said. "It was one we needed to win, and we executed very well. Miranda Hankins also had her second home run of the season, which gave us our 15th run and ended the game."
As of Thursday night, the Tigers had an overall record of 3-2 and were ranked 16th of the 38 teams in the 3A classification and second of the eight teams in 3A-SD2 Special District 2.
To see how Taft fared in its March 24 game against Gladstone and the results of their Medford Spring Break Tournament games on March 27 and 28, visit OSAA.org.
Baseball
Tigers baseball is also toeing the .500 line after splitting its first four games before winning their fifth game against Newport.
In their first game, Taft was bested by Corbett 8-4 at home. Despite the opening defeat, they rebounded to great effect, winning their second and third games of the season. They beat Nestucca and Toledo 14-0 and 12-0, respectively, on March 17 and 18. After a tough loss to the Dalles on March 22, the Tigers bested Newport by a score of 1-0, according to OSAA.org.
The baseball team was scheduled to travel to Arizona for the Coach Bob Invitational, an interstate high school tournament. Taft is set to play March 27-31. Teams from Arizona, Illinois, Colorado, California, Florida, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Utah will be in attendance.
Taft will play Blanchet Catholic of Oregon, Centaurus and Denver Christian of Colorado, and Valley Christian from Arizona. To follow the scores from the tournament, visit OSAA.org.
Track and Field
The track and field program competed in its first meet of the season on March 23 at the Jim Barks Grizzly Bear Open at McMinnville High School. The field of teams present at the event included Amity, Dayton, Delphian, Franklin, Grant, Knappa, McMinnville, Newport, Perrydale, Valley Catholic, Willamina, and Yamhill-Carlton.
"Some highlights were Kol Tolan taking 2nd in the high jump and triple jump, the boys and girl's 4x1 placing 5th, Sienna Lillebo 3rd, Evie Harkey 7th, and Trenton Battle 6th in the 200, Aliviah Mode 6th in the 100 hurdles," Head Coach Pete Doll said.
The Tigers' next meet will be April 6, at Regis. For complete results of the McMinnville meet, visit https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/479338/results.
Follow Taft High School game results at OSAA.org and find our feature coverage at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
